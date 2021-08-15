Mumbai: Tata Memorial Centre's renovated 12th floor inaugarated on Independence Day

A fully renovated floor of the premier Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai was inaugurated on Sunday to coincide with the country's 75th Independence Day celebrations, officials said.

The renovated 12th floor features advanced technology, modern interior design, AC with heap filter, nurse calling station, isolation rooms as well as an increase in bed numbers from 139 to 153, all of which will allow the institution to provide the best cancer treatment to patients, they said.

"This renovation project was very challenging as one half of the floor was getting renovated even as patients were being treated in the other half. We wanted to make sure patients were not inconvenienced. With the start of this 12th floor, we hope to deliver cancer treatment of the highest quality and make it more accessible to people," Tata Memorial Centre Director Dr Rajendra Badwe said.

A statement from the centre said the Rs 1.8 crore project was supported by industrialist Harsh Kilachand through his Ambashree Foundation, which bore 80 per cent of the cost, and the Lions Club of Juhu that contributed the remaining 20 per cent.

Work on the project began in April, 2019 and was completed in March this year after overcoming hurdles brought about by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"I am honored to support Tata Memorial Hospital and Juhu Lions Club, and be a part of this monumental project. This newly rebuilt and completely equipped level will be beneficial to future generations and will aid in the finest treatment of cancer patients," Kilachand said.

"We believe the state-of-the-art facility in this newly renovated floor would benefit the people of India in their fight against cancer, " Raj Wankawala, past president of the Lions Club of Juhu, said.

A statement from TMC said it handles over 80,000 new patients and 5,00,000 follow-up patients every year and the fully renovated 12th floor will allow more people to be taken care of.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 04:47 PM IST