Mumbai: Tata Hospital doctor cheated for Rs 2 lakh by online fraudster

Mumbai: A 29-year-old woman and doctor with Tata hospital in Parel has been cheated for Rs 2 lakh by an online fraudster. The woman claimed that she was asked to pay Rs 2 for activation of delivery sent by her parents courier it from Gujarat. But the fraudster debited Rs 2 lakhs by sharing a link.

The police said the complainant, a 29-year-old Dr Bansri Shah, is a resident of Parel. She is a doctor with Tata hospital and her husband is a doctor with KEM hospital. The victim said her parents reside in Gujarat and sent her food material through a courier. The food materials were sent through the courier Mahabali Express Private limited on December 14. "It was expected to be delivered on December 15, but it was delayed. Shah contacted the courier firm and got confirmation that it will be delivered on December 16," said Shah, in her statement to the police.

The police said the victim's husband on December 16 at 1:40 pm received a call from an unknown number. "The caller claimed himself to be speaking from a courier company. He also said they have received the parcel and if they need it urgently then have to pay Rs 2 lakh. As her husband was busy with hospital work he asked to speak with Bansri. The caller then made a call to Shah telling them about payment of Rs 2. He then shared a message with the link http://youmoneypay.co.in. After she opened the link to find a video asking to fill in the bank details. Accordingly, the payment was done and a message of Rs 2 debited was received. He then shared a WhatsApp number asking to send a hi message. After I sent the message she sent a code saying the activation is not happening. After I disconnected the call I received a message about the amount being debited," noted the complainant.

Shah then checked the bank account and got a statement finding Rs 2 lakhs debited from the account. Also, they didn't receive any message for the same. They then blocked the card to approach the police.

The Bhoiwada police have registered a case under the section of the Indian penal code and relevant section of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The Bhoiwada police have started the further investigation of the case and are trying to reach the accused through the mobile phone and transaction made.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 09:09 PM IST