Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour arrested in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour Sahil Shah alias Flacko, who was on the run for eight months, reports from Times of India stated.

Flacko was in Dubai with his wife, a television actress. He appeared before the agency late on Wednesday and surrendered in connection with 310gm of marijuna worth Rs 25 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh from two arrested accused Ganesh Shere and Siddhant Amin-in April last year.

As per the report, NCB officials said they will interrogate Flacko in connection with the case.

NCB officials claimed that Flacko's name first appeared in 2020, however they did to pursue him as he was out of the country, at the time.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 10:17 AM IST