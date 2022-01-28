e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,51,209 new COVID-19 cases, 627 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 10:17 AM IST

Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour arrested in drugs case

FPJ Web Desk
Sushant Singh Rajput | File

Sushant Singh Rajput | File

Advertisement

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour Sahil Shah alias Flacko, who was on the run for eight months, reports from Times of India stated.

Flacko was in Dubai with his wife, a television actress. He appeared before the agency late on Wednesday and surrendered in connection with 310gm of marijuna worth Rs 25 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh from two arrested accused Ganesh Shere and Siddhant Amin-in April last year.

As per the report, NCB officials said they will interrogate Flacko in connection with the case.

NCB officials claimed that Flacko's name first appeared in 2020, however they did to pursue him as he was out of the country, at the time.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Two held for robbing merchant navy officer in Bandra Mumbai: Two held for robbing merchant navy officer in Bandra

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 10:17 AM IST
Advertisement