Mumbai: Surge In Dengue Cases Worrisome: Health Official

Mumbai: Mumbai accounts for 27% of 1,237 dengue cases reported across the state till May-end this year. During the corresponding period last year, as many as 807 cases were recorded in Maharashtra, which is almost a 53% surge this year.

A senior health official said that a considerable number of cases are originating from districts that had previously experienced a low incidence of the disease. He said the state health authorities have cautioned local bodies to be vigilant against the mosquito-borne viral disease.

Dengue statistics

As per the data, Mumbai witnessed 335 cases followed by Nashik (88), Sangli (72), Solapur (32), Kolhapur (30), Pune (21), Nagpur (17), Aurangabad (14), Nanded (11) and Thane (11).

JJ Hospital’s medicine unit head, Dr Madhukar Gaikwad said there are several dengue patients admitted to the hospital and most of them come with fever, body pain and headache symptoms. It takes them around 8-14 days to recover. The climate conditions are favourable for mosquitoes and one must ensure there are no areas where they can breed.

“We are getting indirect dengue cases as patients are complaining of viral fever but later their platelets count drop and are diagnosed with dengue. We are seeing more than 20 dengue cases per month. Along with preventive measures, we are emphasising timely reporting of the cases to give the right treatment on time. During the monsoon, it was difficult to carry out fogging and to take other preventive measures,” he said.

Samples sent to NIV in Pune for confirmation

While the corporation-run hospitals send the suspicious samples to the Pune National Institute of Virology for confirmation of the suspected cases, not all private hospitals do the same.

“Sending the samples further for confirmation of dengue does not make a difference on the line of treatment as the suspected as well as confirmed dengue patients have to follow the same treatment. We send the samples further for confirmation to get it officially reported,” said the official.

Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC’s executive health officer said that people must take precautions to prevent mosquito breeding inside or outside their homes. Moreover, there were sporadic cases of dengue and other monsoon illnesses which they are closely monitoring.

BMC doctor asks civilians to consult a doctor for symptoms

“People should consult a doctor if they have a history of fever, headache, myalgia, or redness of eyes. We have asked pesticide control officers to focus on the inspection and treatment to reduce the spread of breeding,” she said.

A senior health official from the state health department said that since many corporations and districts have begun to see a rise in cases due to intermittent rain since January, local bodies have been told to intensify vector control activities like clearing of odd articles where water accumulates. While malaria has been steadily declining in Maharashtra, dengue is emerging as a cause for worry in newer places.