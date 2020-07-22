Mumbai Real Estate: Sunteck Realty acquires 50 acres of land in posh location of Vasai West

Mumbai: In one of the biggest real estate deals post the lock-down India’s leading luxury developer, Sunteck Realty Ltd has acquired a prime project of approx. 50 acres in the posh location of Vasai (West), having a development potential of approx. 4.5 mn sq.ft in the prime Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The project will have a revenue potential of Rs. 5,000 crores (Rs. 50 Billion) over the next 5-7 years, further strengthening the cash flow and the balance sheet of the company.

With its captivating and unobstructed view of the Arabian Sea, the project – standing out in the heart of Vasai (West) - is all set to give a facelift to this upcoming micro-market in the MMR. The location also boasts of excellent connectivity, upcoming infrastructure developments and all major amenities around it.

Here too, Sunteck will follow it successful strategy and bring out the potential of the location to its maximum. This project will be a key addition to Sunteck’s strong growth engines like ‘Signature Island’ at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), ‘SunteckCity’ at Oshiwara District Centre (ODC), Goregaon (West) and ‘SunteckWorld’ at Naigaon.