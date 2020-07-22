Guardians Real Estate Advisory firm buys office in BKC for Rs 30 crore

Leading real estate, non-broking consultancy firm The Guardians Real Estate Advisory has bought a 7,500 sq. ft. office at one of the prime commercial buildings of BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) 'ONE BKC.' The office has been purchased in Tower C of the building and it plans to have their head office at the newly purchased office space. The firm is currently based out of another marquee project in BKC called The Capital from where it plans to shift out in the month of September.

The purchase has been made to reduce the recurring cost of lease and comes at the back of the firm announcing record sales of Rs.318 crores on Akshaya Tritiya, during the lockdown.

The firm plans to close the purchase with internal funds and has already made a substantially large down payment. “Around 70 per cent of the payment for the property has been made and we plan to shift during the auspicious days of Navratri this year,” said Mr. Kaushal Agarwal, Chairman, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory. “The response at our mandated projects post the lockdown gave us the confidence to proceed with the purchase.”

One BKC is one the most sought after commercial projects in BKC. The building has noteworthy clients like Bank of America, Facebook, Merril Lynch, Cisco, Amazon and also Brett Lee’s F45 Gymnasium and Fitness Studio.

BKC, a foremost business district of Mumbai, has witnessed some of the largest commercial space transactions in the country.

