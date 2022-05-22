Mumbai: Sugar test in just Rs 10? 'one rupy clinic' going to start at its all centres at railway stations from June 1

Sugar test in just Rs 10, Keep in mind the daily commuters and office governs convenience 'one rupy clinic' going to start at it all centres from June 1. Currently, these centres are available at 25 suburban railway stations of the MMR including Thane, Kalwa, Kurla, Bhandup, Titwala, Badlapur, Ulhasnagar, Chembur, Mankhurd, Panvel, Grant Road, Parel, Vikhroli, Andheri, Kandivali, Malad, Dahisar, Mira Road, Nayagaon, Virar, Palghar and Dahanu Road.

"Diabetes is increasing rapidly among metro cities due to changes in lifestyle. Its symptoms are silent so should be detected on time to avoid future complications, but due to increase in pricing of lab tests, few people avoid to do it" said Dr Rahul Ghule, director of one rupee clinic.

With the vision of providing quality healthcare for all, the One-rupee clinic was established by Dr Rahul Ghule in 2017. The clinics are placed at 25 local train stations in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

Dr Rahul Ghule says, “Our highly qualified medical team works round the clock to provide affordable and quality healthcare for everyone, especially to the locals and commuters. The token charge of rupee one as a consultation fee along with improved low-cost diagnostic tests ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 100 serves in the best interest of an ordinary citizen with a dearth of money. The health centres also act as an emergency unit in case of rail accidents.”

While there is no estimate with local authorities about the incidence of prediabetes, private laboratory reports issued in 2021 over 35 per cent of samples tested between 2017 to 2021 were positive for diabetes.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 08:11 PM IST