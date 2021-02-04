Mumbai: First-of-its-kind ‘One-stop Breast Clinic’ inaugurated at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital

First-of-its-kind ‘One-stop Breast Clinic’ started at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital which will provide a comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis and treatment pathway in two hours. The clinic was inaugurated by Nita Mukesh Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, on the day of ‘World Cancer Day’ which is today.

The One-Stop Breast Clinic is designed keeping in mind international best practices, patient-centricity and clinical expertise at its finest and has collaborated with Dr Ashutosh Kothari, Clinical Lead and Chair of Breast Tumour Group from the renowned Guy's Hospital, London.

Nita Mukesh Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation said, "We have set up not just a comprehensive oncology department but also one of the finest rehab centres in the country. We have developed an Oncology Service second to none. Truly, a Service with a Soul!,” she said.