Mumbai: First-of-its-kind ‘One-stop Breast Clinic’ inaugurated at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital

First-of-its-kind ‘One-stop Breast Clinic’ started at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital which will provide a comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis and treatment pathway in two hours. The clinic was inaugurated by Nita Mukesh Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, on the day of ‘World Cancer Day’ which is today.
The One-Stop Breast Clinic is designed keeping in mind international best practices, patient-centricity and clinical expertise at its finest and has collaborated with Dr Ashutosh Kothari, Clinical Lead and Chair of Breast Tumour Group from the renowned Guy's Hospital, London.
Nita Mukesh Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation said, "We have set up not just a comprehensive oncology department but also one of the finest rehab centres in the country. We have developed an Oncology Service second to none. Truly, a Service with a Soul!,” she said.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide and accounts for 14 per cent of all cancers detected in Indian women. In urban areas, 1 in 22 women is likely to develop breast cancer during her lifetime.
Dr Tarang Gianchandani, CEO at Sir HNRFH said, on this World Cancer Day, they are delighted to share the launch of a crucially important initiative for all women with breast-related issues. Recognising the mental and emotional trauma that often overwhelm a woman with diseases of the breasts, we took it upon ourselves to provide a holistic, one-stop solution. “Whether it is for prevention, early diagnosis, treatment planning, counselling, rehabilitation, support or even comfort care, we wanted to present a solution under a single roof for so many women in need,” he said.
Dr Vijay Haribhakti, Director, Surgical Oncology at Sir HNRFH said, “Women frequently find themselves confused and overwhelmed by several alternatives and need consolidated advice. Our Breast Cancer Clinic is a sincere attempt to provide seamless pathways for excellent care and complete support while giving them a clear and swift diagnosis along with a holistic plan of action.”