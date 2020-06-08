Coronavirus in Mumbai: Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital brings 'home quarantine packages'

Reliance Industries' Sir H.N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai is providing 'home quarantine packages' for COVID-19 positive and symptomatic patients. The prices of the package range from Rs 375 to Rs 700 per person per day.

The packages have been divided into three - 'Regular Lite Package' which costs Rs 375, 'Regular Quarantine Care Package' which costs Rs 500 and 'Special Quarantine Care Package' which costs Rs 700 per person per day.

Here are all the details about Sir H.N Reliance Foundation Hospital's home quarantine packages: