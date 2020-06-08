Coronavirus in Mumbai: Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital brings 'home quarantine packages'

Reliance Industries' Sir H.N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai is providing 'home quarantine packages' for COVID-19 positive and symptomatic patients. The prices of the package range from Rs 375 to Rs 700 per person per day.
The packages have been divided into three - 'Regular Lite Package' which costs Rs 375, 'Regular Quarantine Care Package' which costs Rs 500 and 'Special Quarantine Care Package' which costs Rs 700 per person per day.
Here are all the details about Sir H.N Reliance Foundation Hospital's home quarantine packages:
Taking to Twitter, the hospital said, "Our hospital brings a home quarantine service that offers a comprehensive solution in safety of your home for COVID positive and symptomatic patients."
In March, the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) had set up India's first COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Mumbai that includes a negative pressure room that helps in preventing cross-contamination and helps control infection.
"Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has set up a dedicated 100 bedded COVID-19 centre at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai for patients who test positive for COVID-19," RIL had said in an official statement.
"This first-of-its-kind-in-India centre is fully funded by Reliance Foundation and includes a negative pressure room that helps in preventing cross-contamination and helps control infection. All beds are equipped with the required infrastructure, biomedical equipment such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machines, and patient monitoring devices," it added.
"Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, a world-class healthcare institution in Mumbai, has also offered to set up special medical facilities to quarantine travellers from notified countries and suspected cases identified through contact tracing," the statement further said.
