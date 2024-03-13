Mumbai: Suburban Railway Stations May Get New Cultural Names; Proposal To Rename 7 Stations | PTI

In a complex administrative journey, the renaming of railway stations in India, particularly within the bustling city of Mumbai, involves a meticulous process. While the Indian Railways own the stations, the power to rename them lies with the state government, requiring proposals to be submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The final decision rests with the MHA, with the Ministry of Railways kept in the loop. A senior railway official emphasises the necessity of obtaining a 'No Objection Certificate' from various government departments.

Once approval is granted, Indian Railways undertake a series of steps to implement the name change. This includes updating the ticketing system, changing physical signage at the station, and updating communication materials. The evolution of displaying station names in Hindi, English, and the local language highlights the inclusive approach taken, with state governments playing a role in approving spellings.

Why the renaming

The renaming initiative goes beyond linguistic adjustments; it symbolizes a connection with cultural heritage. It reflects a broader trend of re-evaluating place names with colonial connotations, replacing them with names that resonate with the region's history and identity, as mentioned by officials.

Mumbai has witnessed such changes before, with iconic stations like Victoria Terminus renamed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Elphinstone Road to Prabhadevi. Last year Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's also passed a resolution to rename Churchgate as Chintamanrao Deshmukh station adds to this momentum of embracing culturally resonant nomenclature for public spaces.

The recent proposal by Member of Parliament Rahul Shewale to rename seven suburban railway stations in Mumbai signifies a departure from colonial-era names. According to sources, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's acceptance for this proposal in principle marks a shift towards a more culturally rooted nomenclature for these iconic locations.

The proposed renamings

The proposed renamings include transformations like Curry Road to Lalbaug, Sandhurst Road to Dongri, Marine Lines to Mumbadevi, Charni Road to Girgaon, Cotton Green to Kalachowki, Dockyard to Mazgaon, and King's Circle to Tirthankar Parshvanath. Additionally, the state government has also proposed renaming Mumbai Central Railway Station to Nana Jagnnath Shankarsheth Railway Station, awaiting central government approval.