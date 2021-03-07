Mumbai: Students worried about safety while appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations

With the theory examinations of Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) of both state and private boards to be conducted offline amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, students and teachers are apprehensive about their safety and last minute changes due to the rising number of cases in Mumbai. However, schools have assured that all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and precautionary measures will be strictly maintained during examinations.

Ajinkya Shinde, a Class 12 HSC student, said, "So many students will be appearing for the HSC board examinations. I do not know how we are going to maintain social distance at the examination centres?” Riddhi Charreshwar, an ISC student, said, "First of all, I am scared to go to a centre and appear for my examination offline because the cases are rising every day. Secondly, what if one student or an examination staff is infected with COVID-19? I am scared to risk my health during such a crucial stage of my academic career."

First in the row to begin, the Class 12 theory examinations are scheduled to be conducted offline from April 23 to May 21, 2021. Class 10 theory examinations will be conducted from April 29 to May 20, 2021. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board Class 10 examination will begin offline from May 5 to June 7, 2021, and the Class 12 Indian School Certificate (ISC) board examination will be conducted from April 8 to June 16, 2021. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examinations are scheduled to be conducted from May 4 to June 14, 2021, and the Class 10 examinations will be conducted from May 4 to June 7, 2021.

Providing assurance to students, schools said that they will treat the safety of students and examination staff as a priority. The principal of a CBSE board school said, "We will accommodate only a limited number of students per examination centre. We will also have separate classrooms for those students who show COVID-19 related symptoms."