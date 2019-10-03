Mumbai: Students scramble to complete procedures even as exams get under way

Mumbai: Even as winter semester examinations for all degree courses of Mumbai University (MU) are under way, some students are still in the midst of completing exam formalities at the campus. Students were seen queued up outside the examination section at MU's Kalina campus, some claiming they had not filled examination forms while some had not paid fees or received their hall tickets.

Students claim they are not allowed to appear for exams until these procedures and documentation work are complete. Harish Khandale, a student, said, “I went to the university campus two days before my examination, as I had not filled out the form. Initially, I approached my college but they told me, I would have to go to the university for this purpose.”

MU authorities expressed helplessness in accommodating students who approach them at the last minute. Suchitra Pagare, deputy registrar of examinations, MU, said, “Students come just one or two days before the examination, while there are some who come on the day of the exam to fill forms or pay fees. We cannot help them at the last minute, as the exam process is already in motion.”

Students ought to realise they need to complete exam-related requirements well in advance. Vinod Malale, an MU official managing examinations, said, “Sometimes we allow students to pay additional late fees and appear for examination. But once examinations have begun, then all processes are frozen and we cannot do anything.”

Degree colleges should complete all exam-related processes of students in advance, warned MU authorities. “Degree college authorities should complete examination processes of all students well before the examination schedule. Students can avoid the suffering of having to run around at the last minute.”