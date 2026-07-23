Mumbai: Students, MNS Workers Take To Streets In Thane To Protest Alleged NEET Paper Leak, Demand Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation – VIDEO

Mumbai: Students, MNS Workers Take To Streets In Thane To Protest Alleged NEET Paper Leak, Demand Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation |

Mumbai: Several students and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers on Thursday staged a protest demanding justice for the alleged NEET paper leak and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest was held amid heavy rainfall.

Protest held in Thane

Hundreds of youths and MNS members staged the protest outside Joshi Bedekar College over the actions of RPF and police officials against students protesting at Jantar Mantar, reported Loksatta.

During the Sansad Chalo march organised by the protesters at Jantar Mantar, violence broke out on Monday after RPF and police officials resorted to a lathi-charge. Meanwhile, visuals purportedly showing students attacking RPF personnel have also surfaced on the internet.

Meanwhile, amid ongoing protests across the nation over the alleged NEET paper leak, MNS leaders Avinash Jadhav, Ravindra More and Abhijit Panse, along with students and youths, participated in the protest in Thane earlier in the day.

Placards demand minister's resignation

The visuals shared on the internet show hundreds of protesters holding placards demanding justice for the NEET aspirants and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

Moreover, some placards carried by the youths read, “You messed with the wrong generation,” while others featured cartoon depictions of Pradhan, conveying their message through the protest.

July 26 morcha announced

Earlier in the day, MNS president Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray held a joint press conference in which the brothers announced a protest morcha on July 26 in support of the NEET protesters and demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

The July 26 morcha organised by the Thackerays will begin from Shivaji Park on Sunday morning and conclude at Siddhivinayak Temple.

During the conference, the Thackeray brothers have urged citizens to turn up in large numbers for the protest. During the joint press conference, Raj Thackeray also warned that if goons infiltrate and try to disrupt the protest, “they would end up being beaten. So, such people should stay away from my protest.”

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