Mumbai Students Lead Clean-Up Drive At Bhayandar Station Under 'Cleanliness Is Service 2025'

Mumbai: As part of the "Cleanliness is Service 2025" campaign, a cleanliness drive was conducted on September 18 by the students of Nirmala Niketan High School at Bhayandar Railway Station. The initiative aimed to promote hygiene awareness among passengers and encourage collective responsibility for maintaining cleanliness on railway premises.

During the campaign, students raised slogans like "Clean India, Clean Railways" and actively interacted with commuters to spread awareness about keeping trains and stations clean.

"स्वच्छता ही सेवा 2025" अभियान के अंतर्गत, दिनांक 18 सितंबर 2025 को भायंदर रेलवे स्टेशन पर निर्मला निकेतन हाई स्कूल के विद्यार्थियों द्वारा स्वच्छता अभियान चलाया गया। इस दौरान "स्वच्छ भारत, स्वच्छ रेल" के नारे लगाए गए तथा यात्रियों को ट्रेनों में स्वच्छता बनाए रखने के लिए जागरूक… pic.twitter.com/4ZwP7YQr6I — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) September 18, 2025

The drive saw active participation from key railway officials, including Station Superintendent Mrs Bharti Rajbir, Deputy Station Superintendent Mr Faridji, and Mr Kamlesh N. Shah from the Indian Railways Passengers and Welfare Association. Several school teachers, cleaning staff, and volunteers also joined the effort, making the campaign a success.

Similarly, under the "Clean Station" initiative, Central Railway also carried out a dedicated cleaning campaign at Bhandup Station, ensuring improved facilities and a better travel experience for all commuters.

About Campaign:

The “Swachhata Hi Seva” (SHS) 2025 campaign began nationwide on 17th September and will conclude on 2nd October 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. This year’s campaign theme is “Swachhotsav.”

The campaign emphasises cleaning workplaces and residential areas, maintaining public spaces, ensuring the health and safety of Safai Mitras, promoting eco-friendly and zero-waste initiatives, and raising widespread awareness about cleanliness.

Also Watch:

Clean Station, Comfortable Journey! A comprehensive cleaning drive was conducted at #Bhandup_Station as part of Indian Railways' commitment to cleanliness and passenger comfort.@Central_Railway@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/2b04NQ17yH — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) September 18, 2025

At the Western Railway Headquarters, Pradeep Kumar, Additional General Manager, led the Swachhata Pledge ceremony for Railway officers and staff, marking the official start of the campaign with enthusiasm and dedication.

Campaign Activities Across Western Railway

Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, stated that the campaign was launched across Western Railway on Wednesday, 17th September 2025, with great enthusiasm. Swachhata Pledge events took place at various locations, drawing thousands of participants.

Multiple activities were held throughout Western Railway as part of the “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign. Shramdaan was carried out at numerous sites, with active involvement from many railway officials and employees.

