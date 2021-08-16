Mumbai: Students demand extension for online registration of UG courses

The pre-registration enrolment process for admissions to Undergraduate (UG) programmes, under the University of Mumbai (MU), has been completed on Saturday. Students will be able to check the first merit list at 11am on August 17 on https://mum.digitaluniversity.ac for the academic year 2021-22.

However, students have asked for a deadline extension.

A student, Rajeev Joshi said, “I have not been able to submit my application because the website was hanging on Friday and Saturday. I hope the university extends the deadline.”

Another student Vidushi Jain said, “We need more time to complete pre-registration for UG admissions. The varsity provided limited time- from August 5 till August 14.”

While the admission process is being conducted online, principals of MU-affiliated degree colleges have been directed by the varsity to avoid calling students for payment of fees or submission of documents, considering Covid risks.

The second list will be on August 25 at 7pm and the third merit on August 30 at 7pm. The varsity stated that after each merit list, students will get four to five working days to complete online verification of documents, payment of fees and submit forms.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 12:01 AM IST