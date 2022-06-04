Mumbai: Strong certification a must for BMC’s Shiv Yoga centres

The BMC has urged yoga training institutes and trainers to approach their nearby ward offices to join its newly instituted Shiv Yoga centres. As reported by the Free Press Journal on Saturday, the civic body has decided to start the centres in all its 24 administrative wards.

To select trainers, it has also set up a selection committee.

As per the BMC, interested institutes should be registered with the Yoga Certification Board (YCB), the Quality Control of India (QCI) or the Indian Yoga Association (IYA) for over two years.

The selection committee will conduct interviews of the head of the yoga institute and the trainers. The committee can also ask trainers to show practical demonstrations during the interview. Trainers’ capability will be measured over 100 marks.

As per the guidelines, the trainers need to have the background of a reputed yoga institute or must have an experience of three years of training as per government common yoga protocol. Trainers should also possess the Central government’s recognition of prior learning (RPL) certificate.

BMC’s assistant commissioners will make MoUs with selected institutes. If there is more than one institute, the committee will decide as per marks secured. Preference will be given to the institute that falls within the same ward. The BMC has decided to pay Rs 1,000 for each session.