Mumbai: Strict lockdown in Beed & Nanded; curfew in Parbhani

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Beed and Nanded district collectors have announced complete lockdown from March 25 to April 4 while the Parbhani collector has declared curfew between 7 pm to 6 am from March 24 till April 1.

In Beed, the positive cases on Wednesday were reported at 23,510 with 593 deaths while in Nanded it was 35,072 and 761 respectively. As far as Parbhani is concerned, the Covid-19 positive cases surged to 11,631 and it also reported 321 deaths.

The Beed district collector has issued an order on a strict lockdown from March 25 to April 4. The entire transport system in the district will be closed. Even though the essential services are allowed to operate, the grocery shops will be functioning between 7 am to 9 am only. Incidentally, the Beed district guardian minister Dhananjay Munde, who is also minister of social justice, was detected with the COVID-19 virus for the second time on Tuesday and is under medical observation.

As far as Nanded is concerned, there will be a lockdown from March 25 to April 4 in a bid to break the coronavirus chain. During the lockdown, the schools, colleges, coaching classes will remain shut while there will be a ban on weddings, social, religious events, gatherings, weekly markets, public events.

Further, hotel and bars, cinemas, malls, swimming pools, meat and chicken shops, parlours will be closed.

In Parbhani, the district collector Deepak Mugalikar has declared a seven-day curfew. Only essential services will be allowed during this curfew. In addition, the grocery shops and milk supply will be allowed from 6 am to 9 am.