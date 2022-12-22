Mumbai: Still 2 years for Metro Line 6

File

Mumbai: Motorists along the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road will have to endure traffic snarls at certain patches for the next two years as Mumbai Metro Line 6, or the Pink Line, will only be ready by late 2024.

Sharing an update on the construction status, an official with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) informed that around 65% of the civil work is on the 14.7km route connecting Swami Samarth Nagar (Lokhandwala) in Andheri West with Vikhroli.

Line 6 is one of the two Metro rails in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to have a double deck feature – an elevated road on the first level and the metro viaduct above that. The other such line under construction is Dahisar East-Bhayandar.

Once the elevated road is ready, irrespective of Metro line’s commissioning, it will cut down travelling time between western and eastern suburbs, as motorists will get the road as well as the newly constructed elevated deck. Moreover, the Metro rail could encourage more people to give up traveling by road.

While the construction is underway on the Pink line, the state government and the MMRDA are yet to zero in on a land parcel to build a car depot for this particular corridor.