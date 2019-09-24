Mumbai: Sterling Cinema clocks 50 years

Mumbai: South Mumbai’s iconic Sterling Cinema completes 50 years of exhibiting movies. The theatre opened in 1969 and has screened some of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters (the original Star Wars film was first shown here in the late 1970s).
Earlier, the single-screen theatre was shut down and then it re-emerged as a multiplex in 2007.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)