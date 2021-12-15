Mumbai: Steps being taken to provide reservations to Marathas, Muslims and OBC communities, says Minister Aslam Shaikh

Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh while speaking to reporters today said that steps are being taken to provide reservations to Maratha, Muslims, and OBC communities.

"People should understand that they need to follow COVID-19 guidelines for their own safety, not for the police or government. We're taking steps forward to provide reservations to the Maratha, Muslims, and OBC," he was quoted saying by ANI.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 03:58 PM IST