e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 6,984 new COVID-19 cases, 8,168 recoveries and 247 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 03:58 PM IST

Mumbai: Steps being taken to provide reservations to Marathas, Muslims and OBC communities, says Minister Aslam Shaikh

FPJ Web Desk
Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh | ANI

Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh | ANI

Advertisement

Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh while speaking to reporters today said that steps are being taken to provide reservations to Maratha, Muslims, and OBC communities.

"People should understand that they need to follow COVID-19 guidelines for their own safety, not for the police or government. We're taking steps forward to provide reservations to the Maratha, Muslims, and OBC," he was quoted saying by ANI.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 03:58 PM IST
Advertisement