Mumbai: Steer clear of ‘bogus’ crypto, leaders advise Sunni Muslims |

The last day of the Sunni Ijtema held on Sunday saw speakers talk about cryptocurrency, freedom of religion, education and duties of a Muslim in a cosmopolitan set-up.

Held at Azad Maidan, it had hundreds of attendees and speakers from across India giving sermons and taking questions and answers.

"Cryptocurrency is bogus. Invest in it only if the Government of India promises to give money in return like it does for notes. A note, even if soiled, gets you the money because the government has promised. That is not the case with cryptocurrency," said Mufti Nizamuddin Razavi, Head of Department, Fatwa, Al Jamia Ashrafiya, Mubarakpur.

“'You live your religion and let others live theirs'is emphasised upon. It is your duty not just to protect these of yours but of others too. Be a believer and not a hypocrite because hypocrites lie, betray and look to own someone else's property," said Mr Razavi.

Maulana Shakir Noorie, head of Sunni Dawate Islami that organised the Ijtema asked the youth to be volunteers in dissuading others from getting into drug addiction.

Drug addiction, he said, was destroying not just their livesbutalsothose livingwith them and said they should be encouraged to live a graceful one. Reading habit is another thing he emphasised on.

"Every Muslim should attain a higher level of professionalism and ethical behaviour in whatever field they are. Their character should reflect the teachings of Prophet Mohammed," said Moinuzzaman Azmi, another speaker at the event.