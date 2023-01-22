Mumbai: State to reap non-fare revenue from Andheri-West Metro station; to earn ₹ 8.4 Cr annually | Representative Pic/ File Image

Mumbai: The State Government is looking to generate non-ticketing revenue by opening up a floor for retail outlets at Metro Line 2A’s Andheri West station, which is linked with Metro Line 1’s DN Nagar station.

The Andheri West Metro station is a three-level single pier cantilever station with a property development level, concourse level and the platform floor. As Metro 2A (between D N Nagar and Dahisar East) had to cross the existing Metro 1 of Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar at a higher level, it gave the scope to add an additional floor to commercial exploitation. A similar floor is available at the Western Express Highway Metro station of Metro 1.

Revenue of Rs 70 lakh per month

The Metro Line 2A crosses the existing Metro Line 1 structure at a height of 22 metres. It is this property development level (the first floor from the road) that will earn non-fare box revenue (NFBR). The other NFBR sources are through advertisement rights, leasing for ad shoots and films, to name a few.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation (MMOCL) is looking at generating approximately Rs70 lakh per month or Rs8.40 crore annually from commercially exploiting this property development floor.

MMMOCL Chairman SVR Srinivas said, “The ridership of Metro 2A and 7 will gradually increase and will serve lakhs of passengers. Andheri West station itself will service approximately 30,000 passengers every day. They will use its peak direction as this station is connected with Metro Line 1. It will also become a conjunction point for passengers travelling from Andheri West to either north or east. The travel time for passengers boarding from Dahisar to Goregaon section to Ghatkopar will be reduced significantly.”

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)