Mumbai: Metro ridership to increase with Andheri East-West bridge closure

Mumbai: Versova–Andheri–Ghatkopar metro rail is anticipating an increase in ridership the day the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge connecting East and West Andheri shuts.

The opening of the first phase of metro lines between D N Nagar and Dahisar, as well as the Andheri Western Express Highway to Dahisar, by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), may also help in providing partial respite to the commuters.

Primarily, those who have been commuting in other public transport modes will make the switch to metro rail. Only a few people driving down in their cars, some hailing cabs on online platforms, and auto rickshaws will prefer the faster route to cross from west to east and vice versa.

A pattern was observed in July 2018

A pattern was observed back in July 2018, when the same bridge was kept out of bounds for almost a week after the partial collapse on a train and railway tracks below.

According to the travel pattern of the metro blue line, a majority of the passengers board it to commute between Andheri and Ghatkopar, the two important suburban railway stations for people to switch between the Western and Central Railways, respectively.

Therefore, there is enough room in the metro trains for people to cross over to the Western Railway tracks at Andheri and reach either west or east.

Metro One is prepared to accommodate additional commuters

"Mumbai Metro One is prepared to accommodate additional commuters due to the closure of Gokhale Bridge. We anticipate the ridership to increase by around 20,000 per day. We also keep a train on standby and will introduce services if we come across any increase in footfalls at the stations. We had successfully accommodated additional commuters when the bridge was closed in July 2018," said a spokesperson from the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited, the special purpose vehicle operating and maintaining the 11.4-km-long Versova—Andheri—Ghatkopar blue line.

Similarly, for those who usually go towards Dahisar and have to cross from east to west and the other way, the opening of metro lines between D N Nagar and Dahanukarwadi and the Andheri Western Express Highway to Aarey Colony will further ease out the commuting pain.

In April this year, metro services became operational between Dahanukarwadi and Aarey Colony via Dahisar.

