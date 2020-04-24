Mumbai: State ordered to expedite release of 7,000 prisoners

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has ordered the Maharashtra government to expedite the procedure to release the nearly 7,000 prisoners lodged in various jails across the state.

The HC has further asked the government to implement the orders of the Supreme Court regarding the release of prisoners in view of the outbreak of pandemic coronavirus, in letter and spirit.

A bench of Justice Girlish Kulkarni has however, refused to pass any orders on the grievance to the decision of the high power committee, which is appointed to decide the release of prisoners.

The committee has decided not to allow release of convicts or under-trials, booked under special laws such as the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA), unlawful activities (prevention) act (UAPA), Maharashtra control of organised crimes act (MCOCA) etc. The committee had clarified that only those booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) would be released from the prisons.