First on FPJ: Centre approves plasma therapy, pool testing for Maharashtra; Mumbai and Kolhapur first places to use

In the wake of the novel coronavirus cases rising in Maharashtra, the Centre has approved of 'convalescent plasma therapy' and 'pool testing' in the state on Friday. FPJ broke the story on Thursday.

Maharashtra Health Minister on Thursday had told FPJ that the Centre has allowed Maharashtra Government to implement plasma therapy. Besides, he had also said the government will conduct 75,000 pool tests.

Mumbai and Kolhapur will be the first cities in the state to use the plasma therapy and pool testing.

Minister of Medical Education in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet, Amit Deshmukh, on Friday said that the therapy will soon be begin in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Solapur.