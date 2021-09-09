Mumbai: State keen to push e-mobility on a large scale, says Aaditya Thackeray

ALSO READ Mumbai: State government amends EV Policy 2021

Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, on the occasion of World Electric Vehicle Day, said that the state government is keen to encourage electric mobility on a large scale. This is an opportunity to help urban agglomerates and districts achieve zero in carbon emission in transport.

The state government recently announced an EV Policy with an aim to ensure 10% of the newly registered vehicles, 25% of the public transport bus fleet in six urban agglomerations and 15% of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus fleet become electric by 2025. Further, the state government offered to supply and demand site incentives to make Maharashtra the top producer of EVs in the country.

“As we mark World EV Day, we reaffirm our commitment towards making Maharashtra the hub for EV manufacturing and use. Last week, the state environment and climate change department held a workshop with six cities to convert public transport buses to EVs in two years,” said Aaditya.

He noted, “Today, we held a review meeting of all the relevant departments to ensure that the EV Policy 2021 of Maharashtra is implemented to the fullest. Next week, we will be having an online workshop for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and supply chains to better understand the policy.”

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home Satej Patil said that the proactive steps taken by the state government will help the EV industry in Maharashtra to retain its top position in the country. “With the extraordinary push given by the MVA government, EVs at our door steps will be a reality soon. We are committed to promote e-mobility and provide all the necessary support at the government level,” he noted.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:48 PM IST