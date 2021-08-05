Mumbai: State government amends EV Policy 2021

The Maharashtra government, on Thursday, modified the recently released Electric Vehicle (EV) policy. The central government had announced that all battery-operated vehicles would be exempted from the payment of fees to issue or renew the registration certificate.

Two changes have been made to the original policy. “The status of Mega EV Enterprise shall be granted to EV manufacturing enterprises with a fixed capital investment of a minimum of Rs 100 crore as per the D+ category or units that have a capacity to create employment for at least 250 persons. The quantum of incentives for mega projects shall be as per the template approved by the cabinet sub-committee constituted for the industry department,” a state government officer told the Free Press Journal.

As per the original policy announced last month, all the benefits under the D+ category of mega projects would be provided to micro, small, medium and major industries, irrespective of the location of the manufacturing unit in the state. This incentive will be applicable from the date of the notification of policy and will be disbursed through the industries, energy and labour department.”

EVs sold with batteries will be entitled to 100% incentive. EVs sold without batteries will get 50% incentive to the producers, which they will have to pass on to the consumers. The balance 50% incentive will have to be passed on by the purchasers to the recognised energy suppliers who have entered into agreement with the battery producers. The EV Policy will be applicable till March 31, 2025.