Mumbai: State forms committee to examine DPRs for the establishment of self-financed universities

The Maharashtra Government on Monday has formed a 10-member scrutiny committee to examine the detailed project reports (DPRs) for the establishment of self-financed universities in the state. The committee will be headed by the principal secretary of the department of higher and technical university.

The DPRs include information regarding financial resources of the sponsoring body, the name, location and headquarters of the proposed university, the availability of land and details of buildings and infrastructure facilities, details of plans for campus development to be undertaken before the university starts functioning and a phased programme for the first five years. In addition, the DPR also comprises the phased outlay of capital expenditure proposed for the next five years and its sources of finance, the scheme for generation of funds internally through the recovery of fees from the students, revenues anticipated from consultancy services and other activities relating to the objects of the university.

The committee will examine the DPRs which will provide details with regard to the system proposed to be followed for selection of the students for admission, whether the university proposes to undertake any programme related to local needs, whether it proposes to start some programme for the benefit of farmers, agricultural labourers, women labourers and industries, details of playgrounds and other facilities available or proposed to be created for games, sports and extra-curricular activities.

The committee has a mandate to suggest changes in DPRs asking the proponents to submit the revised DPRs.