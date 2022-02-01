Mumbai: Starting tonight, Mahim FOB to be inaccessible for commuters

Mumbai: This week, the railways will complete the last leg of the addition of two new rail lines on the ThaneDiva section. It will come to an end on February 4-6 when another 72-hour block has been organised. Meanwhile, work on two new rail lines – the 5th and 6th – on Western Railway has resumed.

A key project for travel in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, it has been delayed for over 10 years. Meant to segregate suburban and long-distance trains on Western Railway, its work has been underway at Mahim. For this, from February 1 night, the WR authorities will close the staircase of the Mahim foot over bridge (FOB).

The closing of the FOB is only a small part of the work. The authorities have already demolished the old platforms on the Harbour line a week ago.

Further, plans are underway for yard remodelling and creating stabling lines.

The 5th and 6th rail lines between Mumbai Central and Borivali stations have been stuck for a long time. The authorities had linked the 5th line from Mahim to Santacruz at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

However, locals opposed it, as it was to pass through a burial ground. Later, the alignment was re-planned via Bandra Terminus.

The project cost in 2008 when it was conceptualised was around Rs 430. However, in over 10 years, it has shot up to Rs 920 crore. WR officials claimed the biggest reason for delay in constructing the lines is encroachment next to tracks and the difficulty in availing the railway land.

The work on these lines is going at a painstakingly slow pace, largely due to lack of political will to clear encroachments on rail land.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 08:49 AM IST