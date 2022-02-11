Mumbai: Starting today, you can stream free infotainment on Central Railway commute; here's how

Local commuters on the Central Railways’ Mumbai division will be able to stream high-quality content – including movies, television shows and music – free of charge on their mobile devices from Friday. The service will provide preloaded, multilingual content which will include movies, news and music videos. For starters, this service will be available on 10 locals on the Main line. The remaining 155 will be covered gradually. This service will be provided through local WiFi networks installed by the service provider in the trains.

“The commuters of Mumbai Division, Central Railway will now be able to avail an infotainment experience through ‘Content on Demand’ service. This service will also provide access to information, entertainment, shopping, education and upskilling services, payment platforms etc.,” said an officer of CR.

Initially, this service will be available on Main line locals (CSMT-Kalyan / Karjat/ Kasara route) but will be activated gradually throughout the CR suburban section.

For availing this service, passengers will have to download the ‘SugarBox’ app developed by the service provider. For accessing the content, no internet will be required. Passengers do not have to pay any charge for the data consumption.

“It will not only improve passenger experience, but also increase non-fare revenue (NFR) for railways. It will help local commuters enjoy entertainment services during their train journey,” said an official. Although the service will be free for commuters, the CR will charge service providers, who in turn, will recover the cost through advertisements.

“The contract for ‘Content on Demand’ inside 165 suburban EMU rakes has been awarded to M/s. Margo Network Pvt. Ltd. for a period of five years @ licence fee Rs 1.54 crore p.a. plus GST @ 18 per cent, with 10 per cent escalation from the fourth year onwards. This contract will fetch the Railways Rs 8.17 crore in five years,” the official added.

How it works

Search for SugarBox app in the Playstore or App store

Download & instal the app or scan the QR code (to be made available in trains) to instal the app.

Switch on device location

Verify your mobile no. via OTP & connect to SugarBox WiFi

Disconnect your mobile data network

Enjoy movies, shows & shopping on the SugarBox app or any partner app supported by SugarBox, with zero data charges

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 07:01 AM IST