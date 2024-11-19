Mumbai: Stalled Projects Led To Job Loss, CM Eknath Shinde Raps MVA

X/@mieknathshinde

As the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) criticizes the Mahayuti over rising unemployment in the state, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hit back with a sharp attack on the previous MVA government, holding it responsible for job shortages due to stalled projects during its tenure.

In a press conference at Balasaheb Bhavan, Shinde claimed that projects worth Rs 8.89 lakh crore, including high-profile initiatives like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train, Jaitapur Nuclear Power Plant, and the Dharavi Redevelopment, were delayed or stalled under the MVA's leadership.

Shinde alleged that the delays in these projects led to the loss of around 1.4 lakh jobs and escalated the costs of these initiatives by Rs15,200 crore.

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance, Shinde asserted that the Mahayuti government had delivered substantial results in just two years. “The response to our 75 election rallies speaks volumes about the people’s trust in our governance. I am confident of securing a strong mandate in the upcoming elections,” he said.

Among the key projects completed under Shinde’s administration, he listed the Coastal Road, Atal Setu, Metro 3, Metro carshed, the Jalyukta Shivar Yojana, Marathwada Water Grid and the Samruddhi Highway. He also took a jab at the MVA government’s alleged Rs3,500 crore corruption scandal related to pothole repairs, contrasting it with his government’s concrete road improvement initiatives.

Shinde also criticised the MVA over the management of Covid-19 relief efforts. “They took money from Covid centres, body bags, and even from the khichdi meals meant for the poor,” he said.

In response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Shinde clarified that the project had been handed over to a Dubai-based consortium, not Adani. He further said that his government plans to deliver 2 lakh homes for Dharavi residents, compared to the MVA’s promise of 60,000 homes. “This Rs20,000 crore project will benefit the people of Dharavi. Why does it hurt the opposition if it helps the people?” Shinde questioned.

On the issue of farmers, Shinde reiterated his government’s commitment to agriculture, citing the Rs 45,000 crore spent on various farmer schemes.

“We remain focused on infrastructure, the welfare of farmers, and ensuring Maharashtra continues on a path of growth and prosperity,” Shinde concluded.