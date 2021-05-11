Mumbai: St Michael Church first to start vaccination centre for 45 years and above

Amongst all the churches in Mumbai, St Michael Church, Mahim, is the first one to start a COVID-19 vaccination centre in its premises for all above 45 years of age along with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This initiative, which began on Monday, has been launched in order to reduce crowding at vaccination centres and make the process easily accessible to those above 45 years.

As per the information from BMC, Covishield is being administered at the centre and is available to those above 45 years from 9 am to 7 pm. Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC, said, "We asked the church authorities if they were willing to provide the premises for at least six months to conduct the vaccination drive. The church authorities agreed and we managed to administer jabs to around 247 people on the first day." However, on Tuesday, the centre was shut due to shortage of vaccine doses.