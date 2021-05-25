COVID-19 in Mumbai: Private hospitals get calls from societies, corporate offices for conduction of vaccination drive

Following the vaccination drive conducted at the societies in Goregaon and Mulund under the private COVID vaccination centre (PCVC), many private hospitals in Mumbai are now receiving 20-25 calls daily from various societies and corporate offices to organise vaccine camps in their premises. However, some of the hospitals have shown interest in conducting vaccination drives at the societies, but the availability of vaccines remains a challenge.

The civic body had recently issued detailed guidelines for vaccination drives to be organised with the help of PCVC at workplaces and housing societies having sufficient numbers of willing beneficiaries.

“All the societies and hospitals need to inform in advance and the vaccination was carried out through the PCVC. This is going to be the way forward as and when vaccine stocks become available. Housing societies and corporates can tie up with PCVCs and get their staff and residents vaccinated,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health).

As per policy, one PCVC can be linked with one or more workplaces or housing societies, but information about the same will need to be given to the local ward office. Vaccination will be done on a payment basis, and the price per jab will have to be mutually decided by the PCVC and the respective workplace/housing society.

Santosh Shetty, COO,Kokilaben Hospital said nearly 10 societies have applied to the hospital for conducting the vaccination drive following which they have asked them to submit the details on what all preparations they have done in their premises to hold the drive. “We have asked them to make separate arrangements for vaccination, registration counter and recovery room of they want the vaccination drive to be done at their societies. Moreover we have asked how many beneficiaries will be there for the drive. However we will be taking permission from the civic body before conducting a drive as the societies,” he said.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician at Bombay Hospital said they have received more than 60 calls from the societies and corporate offices requesting to conduct vaccination drives in their offices or societies. “So far, I have received 30 calls from the society and 30 calls from the corporate office for the vaccine. Our staff, ambulance and other equipment is ready, but at the moment we are waiting for the vaccine. We will get the vaccine by next week, after which we will start vaccination,” he said.

Officials from Nanavati Hospital said they have not taken any decisions on holding vaccination drives at the societies.