Mumbai: SSC students relieved, as over 1.21 lakh allotted seats

Mumbai: The students of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board, who had been fearful of securing seats in the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission process, have now been assured by the state of the availability of sufficient seats. The students need not worry, as the admissions will go on until every student gets into a college, claimed the state education department.

Of the more than 1.68 lakh students, who applied for the FYJC admission this year, over 1.21 lakh students have been allotted seats in the first merit round. It came as a surprise, as the SSC students were sceptical of securing seats due to their low percentage. They had also agitated, demaning the increase in the number of seats in the popular colleges.The students claim a majority of them have been allotted seats in the first merit round, but not in the reputed colleges.

Mubashir Shaikh, a student, said, “I have secured a seat in the first merit round, as I listed more than five colleges in the preference. I knew my marks are low, so I did not want to take a chance of listing only in well-known colleges.”

Rohini Roy, another student, said, “I had not expected to get a seat in the first round, as I scored low.”The state education dept officials claimed there were sufficient seats for all the SSC Board students. Bhaskarrao Babar, assistant director of the education dept, Mumbai region, said, “We have added extra seats this year. The students need not worry. We will conduct the admission process till every student who applied for the online process has been allotted a seat.”

The online admission is merit based and the students should make their college preferences thoughtfully, claimed teachers. Bijal Sharma, a teacher, said, “The students should list college preferences carefully wherein they mark well-known colleges and also some other colleges according to the marks they scored. The students can check last year’s cut-off of their respective colleges to get an idea. They ought to realise the state has added seats by opening up new colleges, but the seats in well-known colleges remain the same.”

The students who have been allotted seats in the first merit round can confirm their admissions till July 16 from 11am to 5pm. Those who wish to wait for the second merit list can change their college preferences on July 17 and 18 from 11am to 5pm. The second general merit list will be announced at 6pm on July 22.

