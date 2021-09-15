Mumbai: Specially abled minor raped by a 48-yr-old uncle

The Bhiwandi taluka police have arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly raping his 16-year-old niece with special needs. The matter came to light after the girl narrated the ordeal to her parents.

The police said the minor and the accused both stay in the same village. As per the girl’s statement, a few days ago her uncle forcefully raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed her ordeal. She stayed quiet for a long time and was depressed. Her family grew suspicious and cajoled her into talking about her state of mind. The minor then narrated the incident to her parents, who approached the Bhiwandi rural police station to register a complaint.

A case has been registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

