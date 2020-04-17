Mumbai: Spat over pigeons ends with trio killing 19-year-old in Malad

A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death by three young men on Wednesday night over possession of pigeons in Malad (E). Police have taken two teens in custody, both minor, and search is underway for another man. The deceased, Karan Sigwan, was stabbed in the stomach by the trio near Appapada in Malad (E) and the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and common intention.

Sigwan, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Appapada, owned a few pigeons and had recently alleged that one of the accused had stolen the pigeons. When Sigwan confronted the underage teenager on Wednesday, around 7.30pm, a verbal spat ensued, where the latter said that he owns these pigeons and if he wants them, he will have to pay in cash. A heated argument was followed by the spat, wherein the accused trio stabbed Sigwan in the stomach in a fit of rage.

Police said, the incident occurred around 8pm on Wednesday, and a call was made to the control room about 30 minutes later. Kurar Police took custody of two teens and are on the lookout for the third accused.