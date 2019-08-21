Mumbai: Spa raided, five girls rescued

Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch has busted a prostitution racket that was running under the disguise of a spa from Andheri on Monday night. During the raid, crime branch rescued five girls and arrested the owner and manager of the spa.

Working on an information, a team from the crime branch unit 8 raided Zasta Spa at J B Nagar, Andheri on Monday night. According to the crime branch, a prostitution racket was running under the pretext of a spa.

During the raid, police rescued five girls, while the owner and manager of the spa, identified as Simran and David respectively, were taken into custody.

Crime branch officers then registered an offence against the duo at Andheri Police Station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of trafficking of persons (370, 3), common intention (34) and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

The girls were sent to a shelter home, while the duo were handed over to Andheri Police for further investigation.