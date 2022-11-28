e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Soon, SGNP in Borivali may have a gorilla safari

The gorillas are to be brought from Bwindi in Uganda which is home to more than half the world’s population of endangered mountain gorillas with over 300 living there.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 10:43 AM IST
article-image
Gorilla | Photo Credit: Paignton Zoo Twitter
Mumbai: Mumbaikars may not have to go all the way to Uganda to watch gorillas in the wild as they may soon be able to view the majestic primates at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivali.

Maharashtra Forests Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “I recently spoke to Uganda’s Finance Minister who requested the State Government to give them tigers and in exchange they can give us gorillas. The proposals in this regard are being taken forward by the ministers and officers.”

Mr Mungantiwar’s announcement is important as Bwindi in Uganda is famous for its population of mountain gorillas. Visitors go there for ‘gorilla trekking’ where they can the primates in their natural homes. Bwindi is home to more than half the world’s population of endangered mountain gorillas with over 300 living there.

Mr Mungantiwar’s disclosure came days after the SGNP acquired a pair of young Asiatic lions from Sakkarbaug Zoological Park (SZP) at Junagadh in neighbouring Gujarat. The pair, a male and a female aged three, arrived at the park on Friday morning.

The minister said the lions would be released in the safari after Dec 5. The minister said there is huge tourism potential in the SGNP. “Safaris for other animals can be started after seeking due approval from the National Wildlife Board," he said.

