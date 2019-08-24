Mumbai: Son-in-law of retired cop held in Rs 3 crore cheating case

Mumbai: Malad Police arrested the son-in-law of a retired DCP in a cheating case. The arrested accused, Tejas Raja, had cheated the complainant Rs3.3 crore and a case was lodged last year. Police are likely to file a charge-sheet next week.

According to the police, Tejas, son-in-law of retired DCP Bhimrao Sonawane, had taken a home loan from a private bank a few years ago. After Tejas could not repay the loan, he asked an aide, Rajendra Thakkar, to repay it and keep the flat.

As per the discussion between them, Thakkar paid the remaining installments. When Thakkar asked Tejas to give him the documents for the flat, the latter refused.

Police said when Tejas did not give the possession to Thakkar, he lodged an FIR at Malad police station in 2018. On Thursday, police arrested Tejas and booked him under relevant IPC sections for cheating (420) and pro­duced him in a magistrate court on Friday.

Last week, retired DCP Sonaw­nane came into limelight after his video clip admitting to killing a criminal and covering it up as ‘custodial death’ went viral. This video was allegedly released by Thakkar to avenge a previous dispute.