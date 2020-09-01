Mumbai: Sombre farewell to Bappa this year

It was a farewell free of fanfare for Ganpati Bappa this year. Visarjan processions without band-baaja, with only five masked people adhering to social distancing norms, was how devotees across Mumbai bid adieu to their beloved elephant-headed god on Tuesday. In fact, the entire 10-day celebration, which began on August 22, was a piped down event, a far cry from the grand, opulent and cacophonous Ganeshotsavs of yore.

This year, devotees were not allowed to perform final aarti and pooja at the visarjan site. Pandemic regulations currently in place required all rituals had to be performed at home and the idols to be taken for immersion by a maximum of five people. Around 250 benches were set up at Girgaum Chowpatty, where devotees could leave their idols with volunteers and return. Social workers and volunteers roped in by the BMC were at hand to accept idols for visarjan.

The visarjan started at noon on Tuesday and was expected to go on until 6am on Wednesday. Upto 6pm on Tuesday, a total of 6,015 idols were immersed, of which 369 were from sarvajanik (public) mandals while 5,626 were household idols; 2,603 of these were immersed in artificial ponds. No untoward incident occurred, according to the BMC's immersion report.

With the number of household Ganesh idols reduced by a third, there was a five-fold increase in sarvajanik Ganesh idols on Day 1 of visarjan this year. However, a large number of immersions took place at homes or on housing society premises and were not accounted for in the BMC's figures.