Mumbai rains: Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 96.73%

With good rainfall in catchment areas, the water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai rose to 96.73 percent on Tuesday. The water level in the lakes was 97.34% this time last year.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,00,022 million litres of water or 96.73% as recorded on Tuesday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 97.34% with 14,08,868 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 95.53% with 13,82,737 million litres.

At Modak Sagar, 100% of water stock is available, Tansa has 99.42%, Middle Vaitarna 94.28%, Upper Vaitarna has 94.90%, Bhatsa 96.67%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.