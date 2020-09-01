Mumbai rains: Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 96.73%

With good rainfall in catchment areas, the water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai rose to 96.73 percent on Tuesday. The water level in the lakes was 97.34% this time last year.
According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,00,022 million litres of water or 96.73% as recorded on Tuesday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 97.34% with 14,08,868 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 95.53% with 13,82,737 million litres.
At Modak Sagar, 100% of water stock is available, Tansa has 99.42%, Middle Vaitarna 94.28%, Upper Vaitarna has 94.90%, Bhatsa 96.67%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.
In the last 24 hours, Upper Vaitarna received 35.00mm rainfall, Modak Sagar received 45.00mm rainfall, Tansa received 29.00mm rainfall, Middle Vaitarna received 44.00mm rainfall, Bhatsa received 16.00mm rainfall, Vihar received 18.00mm rainfall, and Tulsi 14.00mm rainfall.
Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday decided to withdraw the cut in water supply in Mumbai city from August 29, after stock in dams exceeded 95 per cent. The BMC had imposed a 20 per cent water cut in Mumbai on August 5 after the water supply in the city's reservoirs went down to 34 per cent. The cut in water supply was reduced to 10 per cent on August 22 in view of the improvement in water levels in lakes.
The country received 27 per cent more rainfall than normal in August, the fourth highest amount in the last 120 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The overall rainfall recorded in India from June 1 to August 31 was 10 per cent more than normal, the IMD said on Monday.
