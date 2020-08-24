Ganpati Visarjan: Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty bid adieu to Bappa

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday performed the rituals of Ganpati Visarjan and bade adieu to Lord Bappa in an affectionate manner.

The 'Don' star posted a black-and-white, half-faced selfie on Twitter, and also shared a sweet message for his legion of followers.

"Prayers and visarjan done... This #GaneshChaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bestow upon you and your loved ones, blessings and happiness... Ganpati Bappa Morya!," the 54-year-old actor tweeted.