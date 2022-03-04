Mumbai: Solar power project at upcoming Metro 2A and 7 stations, says MMRDA

At all upcoming stations on Metro Line 2 A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and 7 (Dahisar E to Andheri E) stations solar power plant will be set up. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) which is the project implementing authority is looking an agency which can design, engineer, manufacture, supply, Store, carry out civil work, erection of suitable structure, testing and commissioning of Roof Top Solar PV Project. Along with this, it will be required to carry out Operation and Comprehensive Maintenance (O and M) of the Project in RESCO (renewal energy service company) Model for a Period of 25 Years.

According to an MMRDA who did not wish to be named said, "The objective is to introduce green projects on stations. This will bring the station premises into the category of green building which can also obtain tax rebate in future. Besides, the cost of expenditure also reduces with more renewable energy resources."

The MMRDA is planning to begin Phase 1 of 20 km stretch on Metro Line 2A &7 between Dhanukarwadi and Aarey by March end. However, it is yet to obtain the commission of railway safety certification. The MMRDA commissioner SVR Srinivas speaking to the Free Press Journal earlier had informed that they are ready to begin operations as soon as the certification they receives. "All 18 stations are ready on this 20km stretch. And soon the remaining stretch will also be completed and by this year the entire corridor should be open to public."

With availability of 10 make in India rakes, the MMRDA to run commercial operations on Metro Line 2A and 7. According to MMRDA ridership assessment study the initial daily ridership will be of nearly 5.28 lakh. Which will increase to 6.68 lakh by 2031.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:23 PM IST