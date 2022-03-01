Mumbai monorail: MMRDA looking for a consultant; responsible for reviewing of new rakes design and other ancillary services

To improve service of Mumbai Monorail the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has taken some crucial decisions in recent past which includes involving Indian manufacturers to develop new rakes. Adding to this, it is now looking for a consultant, who will be responsible to review the design of new rakes along with taking care of other ancillary services such as timeline of manufacturing, supply, testing and commissioning.

An official who did not wish to be named informed that currently the Indian manufacturer 'Medha Servo Drives Private Limited' which has been awarded the new rake manufacturing work is at designing stage. "They have already appointed a consultant from their end to look after the work. However, we (MMRDA) will require a consultant who will review the same and take care of other related works." Like for instance, the Mumbai monorail team led by MMRDA at present take care of the operations and maintenance of available monorail rakes. "Once the new rakes come into service the team should also be aware of how to service the new ones. Therefore, the consultant is required to get the obligations signed in the contract between the manufacturer and MMRDA fulfilled. Such as we want the team to be trained and it is one of the obligations of the contract so the consultant will be responsible for its fulfillment."

Meanwhile, the Mumbai monorail team learning from its past mistakes has asked the manufacturer to provide a checklist of components that will be required to be repaired and replaced, in case, after the defect liability period. The official explained, "The previous operator SCOMI had not given the checklist of components therefore, we were not aware of what components were required. Now in new rakes we won't face this issue as we already have a list of it. Besides, the manufacturer will also provide different vendors list from which these components can be procured." There are nearly 2500 components in a single monorail rake, added the official.

The MMRDA has given two years six months time to the Indian manufacturer Medha Servo Drives Private Limited to finish the design, manufacturing, supply testing and commissioning work. Of which six months have already passed. According to the MMRDA, in January 2023 first prototype new monorail rake will arrive at its Depot and thereafter the testing and commissioning work will begin. Once safety clearance is obtained it will be put for commercial operations while the other remaining nine rakes will be provided in next nine months time period.

The MMRDA has given contract for 10 new rake procurement to this Indian manufacturer at value of over Rs 500 crore. In fact, through this contract MMRDA has promoted the Make in India initiative of the Central Government, which was applauded largely.

Currently, the Mumbai monorail services on the entire course from Chembur to Sant Ghadge Maharaj Chowk (Jacob circle) run at a frequency of 22 minutes with limited number of rakes in operation. With new rakes in services in coming years, the frequency will improve offering more trips to the commuters.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 11:30 PM IST