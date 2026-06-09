Mumbai Society Repaints White Pathway After Online Row Over Jain Monks' Route; Activist Says Issue Resolved | X @prasadvedpathak

A white-coated pathway at a residential society in Mumbai, which recently became the centre of a heated controversy, is now being repainted in its original colours after residents and concerned parties reached a resolution.

The development comes days after photographs and videos of the pathway went viral online, triggering widespread debate over religious practices, community rights and the use of common spaces within housing societies. Fresh visuals shared on social media show workers repainting the white strip, restoring the affected section to match the surrounding pavement.

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Social activist and X user Ved Pathak shared an update on the matter, stating that the dispute had been amicably settled through dialogue and cooperation. In a public statement, he thanked journalists and media organisations for drawing attention to the issue and requested that reporters refrain from visiting the society further, saying residents had faced significant disruption due to continuous media activity.

According to Pathak, the section at the centre of the disagreement has now been restored and repainted, bringing the matter to what he described as a satisfactory conclusion. He added that with the concerns addressed, normalcy should return to the housing society.

Debate Over White-Coated Pathway

The controversy originated after a white coating was applied to a pathway within the residential complex for the movement of Jain monks, whose religious practices often involve walking barefoot.

Images of the specially prepared route sparked intense discussions online, with some users defending it as a religious accommodation while others questioned whether common areas in a residential society should be altered for such purposes.

Mr. Vedpathak,



What surprises many people is not that you raised a question, but the way you chose to raise it.



Before understanding the purpose behind the practice, you used the term "Jain Jihad" — a phrase that unfairly associates a peaceful religious tradition with something… pic.twitter.com/Mfs8KMbTXc — Rachit Jain (@rachitpjain) June 7, 2026

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The issue gained further attention after social media posts highlighted the pathway and sought explanations regarding its purpose. A subsequent online debate expanded into broader conversations about balancing religious customs with shared community spaces, as well as the rights and responsibilities of residents within housing societies.

X User Offers Context Behind White-Coated Pathway

Amid the online debate, X user Rachit Jain sought to explain the rationale behind the white-coated pathway, urging people to understand the practice in its proper context before forming opinions.

According to Jain, the white coating was applied to help keep the surface cool during the summer, making it more comfortable for Jain monks, who traditionally travel barefoot as part of their religious observance. He noted that similar arrangements are often made at temples and other religious sites across the country to facilitate the movement of monks and devotees.

Defending the practice, Jain maintained that the pathway neither obstructed residents nor interfered with their access to common areas. He argued that it did not affect property values or infringe upon the rights of any member of the housing society.

Jain also expressed concern over the way the issue was being portrayed online, suggesting that the discussion should focus on facts and context rather than narratives that could foster communal tensions. He described Jain monks as individuals devoted to the principles of non-violence, self-discipline and compassion, adding that public scrutiny and questions were welcome as long as they were raised in a respectful and constructive manner.