Thane: Social Activist Dr Binu Varghese Exposes Illegal Water Can Racket In Ovala Naka Area; FDA Seizes Substandard Stock

Social activist Dr Binu Varghese's complaint led to an FDA raid in Thane's Ovala Naka area, resulting in the seizure of allegedly substandard packaged drinking water stock and bottling equipment | File Photo

Thane, June 9: In a major crackdown on illegal and unauthorized commercial activities, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided a manufacturing and distribution setup in the Ovala Naka area of Thane.

The action was initiated following a detailed expose by prominent local social activist Dr. Binu Varghese, uncovering a massive racket selling 20-liter drinking water cans for a meager Rs 10.

Inspection and findings

Acting on specific information and complaints raised by Dr. Varghese regarding the supply of unverified, potentially contaminated drinking water, FDA officials conducted a surprise inspection at the suspected premises near Ovala Naka.

The investigation revealed that 20-liter packaged water cans were being filled, sealed, and distributed to local businesses, residential pockets, and commercial establishments under highly unhygienic conditions.

The shockingly low retail price of Rs 10 per can raised immediate red flags regarding the quality of filtration, lack of proper reverse osmosis (RO) processing, and non-compliance with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and FDA regulations.

Seizure and legal action

During the raid, regulatory authorities seized a significant stock of illegally packaged water cans and unauthorized equipment used for bottling. Officials noted that operating such plants without valid food safety licenses and manufacturing sub-standard drinking water poses a severe health hazard to citizens, especially with the risk of waterborne diseases.

The FDA has registered a formal case against the operators of the facility, and further legal proceedings are underway. Authorities have also warned local vendors and distributors against procuring or selling packaged drinking water from unauthorized and uncertified local suppliers.

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Public advisory

Speaking on the development, Dr. Binu Varghese emphasized the need for continuous vigilance against such illegal operators who compromise public health for quick profits. He urged citizens to check for ISI marks and official FSSAI registration numbers on packaged water before consumption.

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