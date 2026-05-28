FDA Thane Cracks Down On Adulterated Food Trade; Goods Worth ₹7.3 Lakh Seized, 6 Arrested | File Pic (Representational Image)

Thane: In a major enforcement drive to safeguard public health, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Thane division has executed a massive crackdown on food business operators violating safety standards. Operating under the direct guidance of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, officials conducted a special drive on May 27, 2026, leading to the seizure of high-value adulterated goods and multiple arrests.

During the coordinated raids across various food establishments, FDA inspectors seized suspicious and sub-standard food stocks valued at over ₹7,30,000.

Breakdown of Seized Contraband

The operation targeted daily consumables and raw materials suspected of failing compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act. The valued inventory of the seized items includes:

Food Category Estimated Value (INR)

Ghee (Clarified Butter) ₹2,06,800

Gum Arabic (Dink) ₹1,97,640

Edible Oil ₹1,49,724

Farsan (Savory Snacks) ₹93,830

Flavored Sharbat (Syrup) ₹54,096

Toddy (Illicit Liquor) ₹17,100

Hakka Noodles ₹8,190

Criminal Charges and Arrests

In tandem with the regulatory seizures, local police registered criminal cases against individuals involved in the distribution and sale of banned, prohibited food items. Six suspects were arrested on the spot, and an additional cache of illicit inventory worth ₹4,53,344 was confiscated from their possession.

FDA Directive to Businesses and Public Grievance Helpline

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a stringent warning to all food business operators (FBOs) in the region, mandating strict adherence to hygiene protocols and statutory food safety rules. The administration emphasized that zero-tolerance inspections will continue regularly to protect public health.

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