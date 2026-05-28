Congress Stages Dynamic 'Rope' Protest In Thane Over Rising Inflation & Fuel Prices |

Thane: The Thane City Congress Committee launched a massive protest on Wednesday against the central government over skyrocketing inflation and the continuous rise in fuel and LPG prices. Led by Thane City District Congress President Rahul Pingale, party workers registered their protest through a unique "rope" (dorkhand) demonstration to symbolize the economic chokehold on the common public.

​Protesters tied ropes around their bodies and manually pulled vehicles across three major petrol pumps in the city. The demonstration drew a massive crowd, creating a charged political atmosphere in the region as activists raised high-decibel slogans against the Union government's economic policies.

Congress leaders emphasized that the relentless hike in petrol and diesel prices has triggered a domino effect on essential commodities. They noted that rising transportation costs have significantly inflated the prices of vegetables, grains, milk, and domestic gas cylinders, completely dismantling the monthly budgets of middle- and lower-income families.

​The agitation saw robust participation from top local leadership, including Women’s Wing President Smita Vaiti, Seva Dal President Ravi Koli, State Member Nishikant Koli, and various block presidents. Warning the administration, Pingale stated that if the government does not roll back the fuel price hikes immediately, the Congress party will intensify its agitation across the region.

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