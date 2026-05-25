PNG Connection Rules Tighten, Government’s New LPG Notification May Change Kitchen Fuel Choices

The government has issued a new notification linking LPG and PNG connections. |

New Delhi: The government has issued a new notification regarding domestic LPG cooking gas cylinders and piped natural gas (PNG) connections. The new rules could directly affect many urban households that currently use both LPG cylinders and PNG connections together.

What The New Rule Says?

According to the notification, if a household already has a domestic LPG connection and later takes a PNG connection, it will not be allowed to immediately refill the LPG cylinder.

The notification further states that within 30 days of getting a PNG connection, the consumer must either:

Surrender the LPG connection, or

Transfer it to an area where PNG services are not available.

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This means families may have to choose one primary domestic gas system instead of keeping both.

Impact On Urban Families

The decision could affect many city residents who kept LPG cylinders as a backup option while regularly using PNG at home.

Until now, several households preferred keeping both systems to avoid problems during temporary PNG supply disruptions or maintenance work. With the new rules, that flexibility may reduce significantly.

Why The Government Is Taking This Step?

Both LPG and PNG are widely used for cooking in Indian homes.

PNG reaches homes through pipelines, while LPG is supplied through cylinders. As PNG networks rapidly expand in major cities, the government appears to be moving towards limiting dual domestic gas facilities.

Experts believe the move may help improve gas distribution management and reduce pressure on subsidy systems and cylinder logistics.

Read Also Govt Pushes PNG Switch Amid LPG Disruption Fears Over Iran Conflict, Warns Of Connection Surrender

Concerns Among Consumers

The notification has also raised concerns among consumers.

Many people are questioning what will happen if PNG supply stops temporarily. Others believe LPG cylinders provide an important safety backup during emergencies.

The notification does not clearly mention penalties for violating the rule or explain how gas companies will monitor compliance.

Bigger Responsibility For Gas Companies

The new policy could increase responsibilities for LPG marketing firms and city gas distribution companies.

They may now need stronger data-sharing and verification systems to track customers using both LPG and PNG connections simultaneously.

Government Leaves One Alternative

The government has not completely banned LPG connections for PNG users.

Consumers who wish to keep their LPG connection can transfer it to areas where PNG networks are still unavailable, offering some relief under the new policy.