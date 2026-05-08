Nearly 5,000 Indore Families Seek Piped Gas Amid LPG Concerns | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As concerns over domestic LPG cylinder availability and refill delays grow, nearly 5,000 families in Indore have applied for piped natural gas (PNG) connections for their kitchens, marking a sharp rise in demand for a more convenient and uninterrupted cooking fuel option.

The increasing preference for piped gas comes at a time when households are facing difficulties due to stricter government regulations on LPG cylinder bookings. Under the current system, consumers can reportedly book a new domestic cylinder only 28 days after the previous refill, with delivery taking several more days. This has prompted many residents to explore alternatives that eliminate the hassle of monitoring cylinder levels, booking refills and waiting for supply.

Avantika Gas Limited, which provides piped gas connections in the city, has witnessed a major spike in applications, particularly in areas where gas pipeline infrastructure is already in place. According to company officials, all 5,000 applications have come from households seeking PNG access for their kitchens to avoid uncertainty related to LPG shortages or booking restrictions.

Residents using piped gas said the system offers significant relief as it ensures continuous supply directly to homes without the stress of cylinders running out unexpectedly. Consumers only pay for the gas they use, making it a more seamless and dependable solution.

In response to the growing demand, Avantika Gas has accelerated its expansion plans. The company has begun the process of obtaining necessary permissions from municipal authorities to extend pipeline networks to additional neighbourhoods. Currently, gas pipelines have already been laid across nearly 3,000 km in various parts of Indore.

Officials said many more localities are expected to be added to the network in the coming months, making piped gas increasingly accessible across the city.